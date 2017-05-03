Faith Hill Gets Boos at Concert in St. Louis, Missouri

Faith Hill drew some boos from the crowd during her own concert recently. Being one of the most beloved artists in the field of country music, she never saw it coming.

(Photo: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith)Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "Meanwhile Back at Mama's" on stage.

Last April 27, Hill and her husband, country music singer Tim McGraw, were in St. Louis, Missouri, for their Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017. As she stood up in front of the crowd, Hill took a few minutes before her performance to talk to her fans about last week's National Football League draft.

The country singer started by saying that she needed to confess something. "I have to confess something," she told the crowd. "Do you know what I was watching before we came out here? The NFL Draft," she shared.

While Hill made the confession in good faith and in a friendly manner, the audience responded to her comment with boos and hisses. This came as a shock for her, who reportedly expected to hear cheers from her fans.

"What? You're booing me? What the heck," she said. McGraw then tried to save the situation by saying, "No, they're not booing you. I know why they're booing. The Rams, that's probably why," said McGraw.

McGraw was right. In 2016, the NFL moved the Rams to Los Angeles from St. Louis. This is why fans of football in St. Louis, which was the venue of the concert, were not happy about the team's departure.

Despite the unexpected boos, Hill managed to keep her composure. She and McGraw redeemed themselves by forgetting about football and addressing the crowd about the MLB baseball team of St. Louis, the Cardinals, as well as their NHL hockey team, the Blues, who were still about to compete in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Hill also wished a lucky girl in the audience a happy birthday.