Falcon Heavy Updates: SpaceX's Latest Rocket Completes Three First-Stage Testing

SpaceX has announced that the three first-stage testing on its new heavy-lift rocket, the Falcon Heavy, is already done.

According to reports, SpaceX has revealed that the three first-stage testing of the Falcon Heavy is already completed, showing in an uploaded video that the section of the rocket launching and getting propelled into space at its McGregor, Texas facility.

"Falcon Heavy's three first-stage cores have all completed testing at our rocket development facility in McGregor, Texas. This side booster previously launched SpaceX's ninth resupply mission to the International Space Station," goes the post of SpaceX on its official Facebook page last Sept. 2.

The Falcon Heavy is considered as SpaceX's crucial part of the company CEO Elon Musk's plan to return to the use of rockets to fly crew to a distance as far as Mars, and is believed to be the upgraded version of the Falcon 9, which has already made several trips into space since it was launched five years ago.

SpaceX reveals that the Falcon Heavy is capable of carrying as much as 37,000 pounds of crew and passenger to Mars and will be the most powerful operational rocket once it is launched.

"With the ability to lift into orbit over 54 metric tons — a mass equivalent to a 737 jetliner loaded with passengers, crew, luggage, and fuel — Falcon Heavy can lift more than twice the payload of the next closest operational vehicle, the Delta IV Heavy, at one-third the cost. Falcon Heavy draws upon the proven heritage and reliability of Falcon 9," goes a portion of the official description of Falcon Heavy on SpaceX's official website.

To recall, it was in July when Musk announced that it would launch a new rocket this November, although he warned that there is a possibility for it to fail. In fact, Musk said on his personal Twitter account last week that SpaceX will release a blooper reel of the Falcon Heavy's failed attempts.

Nonetheless, SpaceX hopes that Falcon Heavy will renew the possibility that humans can soon travel to space, specifically to Mars and Moon, as, to begin with, it was designed for such a purpose, according to its website.