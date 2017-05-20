Fall 2017 TV Schedule for ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW: Here's the Full List

Recently, five major television networks officially announced which among their shows would be moved to a different time slot, canceled or renewed for another season. The new scheduling revealed stability, as most of their shows would return as part of their 2017-2018 lineups.

Following the announcement, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW have finalized their lineup of shows for the fall of 2017. While some shows will retain their time slots in the coming season, some shows are in for some major shifts.

One of the biggest changes coming to NBC is "This Is Us," which will now be included in the network's "Must-See TV" lineup on Thursdays. Change is also coming to the Batman origin story "Gotham," which will be moved to Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

As for The CW, the network will apparently retain all of its superhero series, including "Supergirl," "Legends of Tomorrow" and "The Flash." However, "Arrow" will see a shift as it gets moved to Thursdays, just as "Riverdale" and "Jane the Virgin" will be moved to Wednesdays and Fridays, respectively.

As The CW brings back all of its superhero shows, it will also usher in new ones to the table. Among the new shows coming to the network this fall are "Valor and the "Dynasty" reboot. Another new superhero show, "Black Lightning," will also debut alongside returning shows like "The Originals" and "The 100."

Here is the complete fall TV schedule this 2017:

MONDAY

8 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars" (ABC)

8 p.m. "The Big Bang Theory" / "Kevin Can Wait" (CBS)

8 p.m. "Lucifer" (Fox)

8 p.m. "The Voice" (NBC)

8 p.m. "Supergirl" (The CW)

8:30 p.m. "Young Sheldon" on Sept. 25 / "9JKL" (CBS)

9 p.m. "Kevin Can Wait" / "Me, Myself & I" (CBS)

9 p.m. "The Gifted" (Fox)

9 p.m. "Valor" (The CW)

9:30 p.m. "Me, Myself & I" / "Superior Donuts" (CBS)

10 p.m. "The Good Doctor" (ABC)

10 p.m. "Scorpion" (CBS)

10 p.m. "The Brave" (NBC)

TUESDAY

8 p.m. "The Middle" (ABC)

8 p.m. "NCIS" (CBS)

8 p.m. "Lethal Weapon" (Fox)

8 p.m. "The Voice" (NBC)

8 p.m. "The Flash" (The CW)

8:30 p.m. "Fresh Off the Boat" (ABC)

9 p.m. "Black-ish" (ABC)

9 p.m. "Bull" (CBS)

9 p.m. "The Mick" (Fox)

9 p.m. "Superstore" (NBC)

9 p.m. "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (The CW)

9:30 p.m. "The Mayor" (ABC)

9:30 p.m. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (Fox)

9:30 p.m. "The Good Place" (NBC)

10 p.m. "The Gospel of Kevin" (ABC)

10 p.m. "NCIS: New Orleans" (CBS)

10 p.m. "Chicago Fire" (NBC)

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. "The Goldbergs" (ABC)

8 p.m. "Survivor" (CBS)

8 p.m. "Empire" (Fox)

8 p.m. "The Blacklist" (NBC)

8 p.m. "Riverdale" (The CW)

8:30 p.m. "Speechless" (ABC)

9 p.m. "Modern Family" (ABC)

9 p.m. "Seal Team" (CBS)

9 p.m. "Star" (Fox)

9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC)

9 p.m. "Dynasty" (The CW)

9:30 p.m. "American Housewife" (ABC)

10 p.m. "Designated Survivor" (ABC)

10 p.m. "Criminal Minds" (CBS)

10 p.m. "Chicago P.D." (NBC)

THURSDAY

8 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)

8 p.m. "NFL Thursday Night Football" (CBS)

8 p.m. "The Big Bang Theory" starting Nov. 2 (CBS)

8 p.m. "Gotham" (Fox)

8 p.m. "Will & Grace" (revival) (NBC)

8 p.m. "Supernatural" (The CW)

8:30 p.m. "Young Sheldon"

8:30 p.m. "Great News" (NBC)

9 p.m. "Scandal" (ABC)

9 p.m. "Mom" (CBS)

9 p.m. "The Orville" (Fox)

9 p.m. "This Is Us" (NBC)

9 p.m. "Arrow" (The CW)

9:30 p.m. "Life in Pieces" (CBS)

10 p.m. "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC)

10 p.m. "S.W.A.T." (CBS)

10 p.m. "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders" (NBC)

FRIDAY

8 p.m. "Once Upon a Time" (ABC)

8 p.m. "MacGyver" (CBS)

8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" (Fox)

8 p.m. "Blindspot" (NBC)

8 p.m. "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (The CW)

9 p.m. "Marvel's Inhumans / Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (ABC)

9 p.m. "Hawaii Five-O" (CBS)

9 p.m. "The Exorcist" (Fox)

9 p.m. "Taken" (NBC)

9 p.m. "Jane the Virgin" (The CW)

10 p.m. 20/20 (ABC)

10 p.m. "Blue Bloods" (CBS)

10 p.m. "Dateline" (NBC)

SATURDAY

8 p.m. "Saturday Night Football" (ABC)

8 p.m. "Crimetime Saturday" (CBS)

8 p.m. "Fox Sports Saturday" (Fox)

8 p.m. "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (NBC)

10 p.m. "48 Hours" (CBS)

10 p.m. "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

SUNDAY

7 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" (ABC)

7 p.m. "60 Minutes" (CBS)

7 p.m. "NFL on Fox" (Fox)

7 p.m. "Football Night in America" (NBC)

7:30 p.m. "Bob's Burgers" (Fox)

8 p.m. "To Tell the Truth" (ABC)

8 p.m. "Wisdom of the Crowd" (CBS)

8 p.m. "The Simpsons" (Fox)

8:20 p.m. "NBC Sunday Night Football" (NBC)

8:30 p.m. "Ghosted" (Fox)

9 p.m. "Shark Tank" (ABC)

9 p.m. "NCIS: Los Angeles" (CBS)

9 p.m. "Family Guy" (Fox)

9:30 p.m. "The Last Man on Earth" (Fox)

10 p.m. "Ten Days in the Valley" (ABC)

10 p.m. "Madam Secretary" (CBS)