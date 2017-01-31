'Fallout 4' News: Devs Finally Confirm PS4 Pro Support Coming Next Week

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After confirming that PS4 Pro support would be made available for "Fallout 4" back in November, a long wait for additional details ensued, and uncertainty only grew regarding when the feature would be officially released.

Twitter courtesy of FalloutA new update is expected to be rolled out for 'Fallout 4' next week

At long last, however, developers finally released new information regarding PS4 Pro support for the open world game. And that's not all, as they even announced when the feature itself would be made available.

In a new post on Bethesda.net, developers announced that PS4 Pro support will be released for the post-apocalyptic role-playing game next week. A specific date for the arrival of this feature has not been announced just yet, though that little bit of information should be known soon enough.

Once the feature is added to "Fallout 4," players can expect the game's visuals to be upgraded in different ways.

PS4 Pro owners can expect to see the game in native 1440p resolution once the update is released. The Godrays inside the game will also look even better with the visual upgrades applied.

Players may also be able to see blades of grass, trees and even non-player characters in greater detail even from long distances with the PS4 Pro-carrying update installed.

Along with PS4 Pro support, a new update coming to the open world title is also set to introduce additional mod content. Details about what these additional mod features could be have not been revealed just yet, though players can look forward to hearing more about them next week as well.

Following the release of this upcoming update, it's unclear if developers will be releasing any other significant additions for the RPG.

It's possible that more modding features may still be introduced, but players looking for more substantial additions may be out of luck.

More news about the upcoming "Fallout 4" update and what it will change inside the game should be made available soon.