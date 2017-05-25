'Fallout 4' news: Game free for Xbox Live Gold and Steam users this weekend

Good news has come for Xbox Live Gold subscribers and Steam users as "Fallout 4" will be free to play, for the first time ever, this weekend.

Facebook/FalloutA promotional image for "Fallout 4"

From May 25 to 28, game developer Bethesda Softworks is giving gamers the chance to explore all the corners of a post-nuclear Boston, with free access to all of the game's base content and Mods.

While this free trial event may be almost a couple of years late as "Fallout 4" was released back in 2015, getting to try the Mods for free is a big deal, according to ComicBook. While Mods are already enabled in the PC version of the game, players can also carry over some Bethesda-curated Mods to the Xbox One version, which can increase the game's "replayability."

"We're especially excited for Xbox One owners who have been console players their entire lives and are about to stumble into the world of mods for the first time," Matthew Hayes of ComicBook said.

A promotional video has been released to announce the upcoming "Fallout 4 Free Weekend" event, and according to the video's description, the PlayStation Store, Steam, and Xbox Live are working together to offer savings for the base game of "Fallout 4," as well as the Season Pass downloadable content (DLC), with discounts that are up to 67 percent of the regular price.

According to GameSpot, those who will purchase "Fallout 4" this weekend on Steam, the Xbox Store or the PlayStation Store can get a hold of the base game for only $19.79, while the Season Pass costs $30.

The Xbox One free period is said to be available only from May 25 at 3 a.m. ET through May 29 at 3 a.m. PT. However, only those who have an Xbox Live Gold subscription can enjoy such perks. Meanwhile, Steam users can enjoy the free period from May 25 at 1 p.m. ET through May 28 at 4 p.m. ET.

"Fallout 4" is available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Unfortunately, PlayStation 4 users will not be enjoying a free trial period this weekend.