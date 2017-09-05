'Fallout 4' News: Leak Reveals Game Coming to Nintendo Switch

(Photo: Bethesda) A promotional image for "Fallout 4."

It looks like Nintendo Switch players will get to experience another one of Bethesda Game Studio's most popular offerings, which is none other than the award-winning "Fallout 4."

A Spanish retailer has posted a listing of the Game of the Year version under the Nintendo Switch category. The listing has limited information with a box art not even available.

However, according to the folks over at Go Nintendo, the release date of the purported "Fallout 4" for Nintendo Switch was listed as Sept. 26. It turns out that the details were removed as the listing started to garner more attention.

While it could simply be dismissed as an error as such is not unusual, media outlets believe that the fact that the listing was edited but remains in the Nintendo Switch category suggests that "Fallout 4" is indeed on the way.

If the game is really coming to the Nintendo console, it would not be long before users can get their hands on it, at least based on the release date that was indicated on the listing before it was edited.

Prior to the emergence of the listing, "Fallout 4" was rumored to be released on the Switch. The listing currently allows users to add the game as "favorite," but the preorder button is not activated yet. Either way, if this is anything to go by, Bethesda should make the release official in the coming days.

"Fallout 4" will not be the only game from Bethesda that will find its way to the Nintendo Switch. Another one of its hit titles, "Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim," is also set for release in the console. Gameplay footage for both the docked and handheld version of the console was recently released.

What was shown there has many critics excited about the game's arrival, but it appears that there is more to look forward to with "Fallout 4" possibly coming to the Switch as well.