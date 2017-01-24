'Fallout 4' News: PS4 Pro Support Still Currently Unavailable, Expected To Be Included In Next Title Update

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Back in November, developers officially confirmed that "Fallout 4" will receive PS4 Pro support.

Fallout 4 official websiteAn exact release date for the PS4 Pro support-carrying 'Fallout 4' update has not been revealed yet

Specifically, developers announced in a tweet that PS4 Pro support would be released for the open world game via an upcoming title update.

It's been more than two months since that initial announcement, and yet, the title update PS4 Pro owners have been waiting is still nowhere to be seen.

The folks over at Bethesda haven't really shared much about the missing update since then, and it's led to fans wondering about what may have happened.

Over on Reddit, fans are trying to come up with their own explanations for why this update is still unavailable, and they are also trying to figure out if they may still get it.

Some fans are growing increasingly more pessimistic and are starting to think that this particular feature may not be released.

Other players have not reached that point just yet and are more optimistic that Bethesda will be able to deliver the PS4 Pro support they promised to provide more than two months ago.

For what it's worth, the initial announcement from the developers did state that the next title update released for "Fallout 4" would be the one carrying PS4 Pro support, though no date of arrival for it was shared even back then.

It doesn't look as though the game has been updated since that announcement, so it looks like the developers really do intend to make good on their promise to provide PS4 Pro support whenever the role-playing game is updated next.

Right now, PS4 Pro owners can only hope that the support they are seeking will not take as much time to materialize as mod support did for the PS4 version of the post-apocalyptic title.

Additional details regarding when "Fallout 4" may receive PS4 Pro support should be made available sometime in the near future.