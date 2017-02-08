'Fallout 4' News: Update 1.9 Now Live for PC, Brings High Resolution Texture Pack

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Fallout 4" players on PC now have an even better reason to marvel at the unconventionally beautiful landscapes of the Commonwealth Landscape, thanks to the recently released High Resolution Texture Pack included in Update 1.9.

Twitter courtesy of FalloutNew mod features also included in latest 'Fallout 4' PC update

As its name hints, the High Resolution Texture Pack is all about making the game's open world even more beautiful, so even players who may have finished the game already may now want to check it out again.

For those PC players interested in utilizing the High Resolution Texture Pack for the game, they should first make sure that their gaming units are actually capable of handling it.

Developers listed the minimum requirements for the High Resolution Texture Pack over on Steam, and according to those, players will need to have Windows 7, 8 or 10 installed on their computers as a 64-bit operating system is required.

Players also need to have an Intel Core i7-5820K processor or something even better than that. The 8GB variant of the GTX 1080 graphics card is also needed for the High Resolution Texture Pack.

Memory is where "Fallout 4" PC players may really need to adjust, as they need to have 8GB of RAM available and at least 58GB of available space freed up as well.

While the High Resolution Texture Pack is definitely the key feature of this latest game update, there are other additions introduced that may prove to be very useful, especially for those players who like to use mods.

A new mod category and additional time-based mod filters are also included in the update. The Mod Details page will also display more statistics after the update is installed, according to the notes posted over on Bethesda.net.

Developers have also addressed a bug that could previously lead to the game crashing while players were going through the Load Order menu, and performance improvements are also included in this latest update.

More news about "Fallout 4" should be made available soon.