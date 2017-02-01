'Fallout 4' Update: Beta 1.9 Now Available on Steam; Requires GTX 1080, 50 GB HDD Space on PC

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Fallout 4" has arrived in the gaming world with a great gameplay, but its appeal is not on par with other premium high-definition games. In this regard, the latest game update brings a better visual output for PC players and several enhancements for gamers using PlayStation 4 Pro (PS4 Pro).

Twitter/FalloutA new update is expected to be rolled out for "Fallout 4" next week

The PC pack will be released as a free download, and Bethesda describes this update as a "love letter" to all players of PC. Due to the visual revamps, the requirements for PC are also quite high, with a gigantic 8 GB of GTX 1,080 graphics processing unit (GPU) needed for one to enjoy the update.

The "Fallout 4" update includes an optional High-Resolution pack that will furnish the best visuals for the PC version. Bethesda recommends players to have their PCs ready with recommended specs such as an Intel Core i7-5820K central processing unit (CPU) or higher, NVIDIA GTX 1,080 GPU, at least 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 58 GB of free hard disk drive space.

Players who do not meet the requirements can still download the pack as it is free for everyone. After all, the update can be disabled in the title's launcher.

As for the PS4 Pro players, the update coming to their consoles may not be as grand as what Bethesda has laid out for PC players; nonetheless, they will still be able to see the visual enhancement whenever they connect the game to a 4K-abled TV. The output promises a better 1,440 resolution than the previous 1,080.

Furthermore, Bethesda promises the console players that they are improving the visual effects of other objects in the game such as the nonplayable characters (NPCs), the trees and others. Godrays will also be enhanced. For those asking, godrays are the light beams seen between the window blinds, clouds or trees.

The other updates overlap with what has been featured in the "Skyrim: Special Edition" 1.4 update. There are also some minor performance and stability tweaks, but Bethesda did not disclose the specifics.

"Fallout 4" beta update is now available on Steam. The complete list of improvements can be found here.