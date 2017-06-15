'Fallout 4' Update: New VR Teaser Shows Amazing Post-Apocalyptic World

Bethesda's presentation at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) wouldn't have been complete without talking about "Fallout 4." The company discussed what they are planning for the series and its next update will surely be loved by fans.

Facebook/Fallout Promotional picture for the game "Fallout 4."

At E3 2017, Bethesda revealed that they launching a VR update for "Fallout 4." During their presentation, the company said that the "Fallout 4 VR" will be the full version of the original game. The VR system will allow players to experience the world of "Fallout 4" in-depth with all its menace and post-apocalyptic problems.

According to the game company, "Fallout 4" will be reimagined in its new VR version. The whole world inside the game will be fully revamped and accessible, making it an open world. Crafting, battles, characters and other features in-game will all be retouched to accommodate this new world.

Before the announcement at E3 2017, "Fallout 4" lead designer Todd Howard talked to Bethesda vice president Pete Hines, and the latter shared what the former told him about the new VR experience.

According to Hines, Howard is proud of what they have achieved and said that everything will look realistic. "Fallout 4" VR promises to be an experience unlike any other.

Hines also added that Howard explained why it took so long for the company to make it. The lead designer told them that it was because of the size of the undertaking. After all, the team is reimagining the game from top to bottom. Howard also reassured that despite them taking long, the game works perfectly.

"You can play it start to finish right now, and the whole thing really works in terms of interface and everything... [It] works because of the interface. The Pip-Boy is on your wrist and we've been able to present so that it works the way you expect. You look and there it is. The fact that the gunplay is a bit slower than in a lot of games has certainly helped us," Howard explained.

"Fallout 4" VR is scheduled to release this October.