'Fallout 4' Updates: New Mod Comes With Mutant Superpowers

Recently, Bethesda Game Studios released an announcement for an update that can take its action role-playing video game, "Fallout 4," to another level.

Facebook/Fallout Promotional picture for Bethesda Game Studios' game "Fallout 4."

According to International Business Times, the newest "Pilgrim" horror modification will allow the player to gain mutant superpowers. Although the title of the mod implies something that might not be for the faint of heart, there are no such gory features.

Game Rant also reported that the trailer teases that Sole Survivors are able to gain mutant abilities that they can use against enemies. There's a wide range of possibilities but it looks like telekinesis, flight and electric bolts are on the list.

Other abilities include time manipulation, weather control, laser blasts, cell degeneration and much more. As cool and exciting as it may sound, players won't just receive the powers right after installing the mod. Instead, they have to explore the "Fallout 4" universe and earn the mutant powers by beating enemies and unlocking them. Considering the fact that the "Fallout 4" universe is possibly doused in radiation, mutant powers can be justified because of its effect on the human body.

"Fallout 4" has received many awards for everything that it represents. The "Pilgrim" horror mod was created by a modder under the handle name "thelonewarrior" and if the teasers are anything to go by, it looks like fans of Bethesda's games are in for an exciting world of science fiction. Given the exciting new features that the mod is about to give fans of "Fallout 4," gamers should expect that the best mutant powers won't be won by defeating the standard enemies.

"Fallout 4" is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows PC users. Portraying the classic post-apocalyptic setting, the game has received many positive reviews for its content, features, soundtrack and overall crafting.