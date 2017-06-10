'Fallout 5' News, Release Date: Bethesda Expected to Announce RPG at E3 2017

Although Bethesda remains tight-lipped about its plans for "Fallout 5," fans still hope that the action role-playing game will be released soon.

Fallout 4 official websiteA scene from "Fallout 4."

Since the game was announced, avid fans of the franchise have been flooding the web with their speculations, the most recent of which is that major details about "Fallout 5" will be announced at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo.

"Fallout 4" was a critical success, thus it is quite understandable why gamers have been hankering so hard for the release of the follow-up game. As of now, details about "Fallout 5" are still mostly unknown, but there are rumors that it will be out this year. This is because according to recent reports, Bethesda is currently working on two major titles which are unrelated to the "Elder Scrolls" series.

Rumors that "Fallout 5" is already in the works even got louder when former "Fallout" voice talent Ryan Alosio previously shared on Instagram that he was already working on the follow-up. Although Alosio has since then deleted the post and dismissed it as a joke, fans still believe that despite Bethesda's silence, "Fallout 5" is already in development.

Following the noise created by Alosio, fans were upset when another post claimed that the game was not actually in development. In a Reddit thread late last year, some Redditors, including Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart said that "Fallout 5" was not included in their list of priorities.

Although the said post discouraged fans, previous reports that "Battlecry" developer Battlecry Studios had already canceled its plans to develop the next "Battlecry" game have led to speculations that the studio might take over the development of "Fallout 5," leaving Bethesda out of the picture.

Now that E3 2017 is already drawing near, speculations are rife that Bethesda will finally drop some major details about "Fallout 5."

The game developer's E3 press conference is scheduled on June 11.