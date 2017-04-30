'Fallout' Board Game Release Date News: Tabletop Game Expected by November; Pre-Order to Start by Summer

Modiphius Entertainment recently announced that a tabletop miniature game based on Bethesda's "Fallout" video game franchise will make its way to fans this November.

Youtube/Bethesda SoftworksA screenshot from the official trailer of "Fallout 4."

The tabletop game is officially titled "Fallout: Wasteland Warfare" and it will feature characters, allies and many other elements from the video game franchise.

In a teaser image posted on Facebook, Modiphius showed several miniature figures that are basically replicas of famous "Fallout" characters, such as warriors clad in T-60 power armor that are facing off with a team of mutants. A deathclaw and Nuka Cola machine can also be seen in the background.

In its official description, the tabletop game "will include an entire narrative campaign arc" and "unique random missions" as well. Aside from player vs. player, it will also have a tournament mode. It will also feature solo player and co-op options.

Crew Caps that are obtained in missions "can be used to improve the crew's perks, weapons, gear, and upgrades for the next encounter."

The miniature figures used in the game are as large as 32mm and are made from high-quality resin material.

Interested players can pre-order the tabletop game this summer, ahead of its November release, but the developers did not announce any price yet.

Publisher Chris Birch, however, ensured that more details will be announced in the coming weeks

Modiphius is also behind many other tabletop games that are based on other popular franchises such as "Star Trek Adventures," "CONAN," and "Mutant Chronicles."

The upcoming "Fallout: Wasteland Warfare" is made with Bethesda's approval. The "Fallout" franchise is a series of role-playing games that are typically set in a post-apocalyptic world.

It was first developed by Interplay before Bethesda acquired the rights to create it into a massive multi-player online role-playing game.

Its most recent installment is "Fallout 4" which was released in 2015. The game also obtained a new expansion last year called "Nuka-World."