'Family Guy' Season 15 News: Premiere Date Confirmed; Next Season Could Be Show's Last?

"Family Guy" fans are looking forward to the next season of the adult animated sitcom series, which centers on the adventures of the Griffin family — Justin Peter (voiced by Seth MacFarlane), Lois (voiced by Alex Borstein), Meg (voiced by Mila Kunis), Chris (voiced by Seth Green), Stewie (also voiced by MacFarlane), Brian (also voiced by MacFarlane). However, when will the next season come out?

"Family Guy" season 15 premieres on Oct. 1 at 9:00 P.M ET/PT on Fox.

The creator, MacFarlane, 43, has confirmed that "Family Guy" will premiere earlier than expected. The hit animated sitcom will return — for what Fox is billing as season 15 though, technically, it is already the 16th season — on Oct. 1, Sunday, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, Den of Geek reported.

However, the much-awaited 15th season of "Family Guy" could be the show's last. MacFarlane has said on a number of occasions that he wants to end the sitcom series altogether or have it go out with a movie, which is rumored to be a musical.

RT @GingeThink: @SethMacFarlane when are you going to stop fannying around and actually do a Family Guy movie? ?? // Soon. Soon. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 2, 2015

It even intensified when Fox announced that they picked up "The Orville," another live-action drama series to be created, which is starred and is executive-produced by MacFarlane himself. The show is set 300 years in the future and follows the adventures of the Orville, a not-so-top-of-the-line exploratory ship in Earth's interstellar fleet. As they face cosmic challenges from without and within, the Orville crew will boldly go where no comedic drama has gone before.

"I've wanted to do something like this show ever since I was a kid, and the timing finally feels right," MacFarlane said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "20th and Fox have been good to me for many years, and of course, Dana and Gary have been fantastic bosses and true pals, so it was a no-brainer to come to them with the project. I think this is gonna be something special," he added.