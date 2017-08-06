'Famous in Love' Renewed for Sophomore Season by Freeform

"Famous in Love" has been officially picked up by Freeform for a second season.

News of the renewal was announced by the show's cast during a Facebook Live session. The series, led by Bella Thorne, keeps showrunner I. Marlene King in business at Freeform after her work on the recently concluded mystery drama, "Pretty Little Liars."

"We're so proud to be continuing our relationship with Marlene King and this incredibly talented cast," said Freeform executive vice president of programming and development Karey Burke in a press release. "'Famous in Love' has resonated with nearly 30 million fans [factoring in linear, digital across all episodes] across the U.S. and we couldn't be happier to deliver another season of this addictive series."

Freeform debuted the first season of "Famous in Love" with 10 episodes. During the show's premiere, the network also launched the entire first installment on digital platforms, on-demand, Hulu and the Freeform app. Multi-platform viewing boosted the show's ratings significantly right after its premiere.

Based on Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings (via Variety), season 1 had an average of 331,000 viewers per episode and a .14 rating in the 18–49 demo. These numbers made the show one of the lower-rated original programs on Freeform's entire lineup.

However, "Famous in Love" still managed to stay afloat thanks to its strong digital platform numbers. The show generated a network-record 4.8 million starts within five days of its premiere. It also garnered 5.5 million viewers on linear TV, leading to 10.3 million views in total for its first week.

Based on Rebecca Serle's 2014 novel of the same name, "Famous in Love" follows a young woman named Paige (Thorne). The story explores her journey as she discovers how life is like as Hollywood's new "It" girl.

The second season of "Famous in Love" is expected to premiere sometime next year on Freeform.