'Famous in Love' Season 1 Episode 2 Spoilers: Paige Immerses Self in New Hollywood Life in 'A Star Is Torn'

Freeform's newest drama series "Famous in Love" has just begun, but fans who were taken by the first episode have already binge-watched the entire season online.

Facebook/FamousInLoveTV Promotional banner for Freeform’s new drama series “Famous in Love,” featuring Bella Thorne as Paige Townsen.

Season 1 will run 10 episodes aired weekly on Freeform. However, all 10 episodes have already been made available online via the Freeform App, On Demand and Hulu for the binge-watching crowd. The network is using the same strategy it did with the first season of the supernatural drama series "Beyond," which went on to become one of Freeform's most successful shows.

"Famous in Love" follows the life of an ordinary college student named Paige (Bella Thorne), who went into an open audition and ended up landing the lead role in the movie adaptation of the popular book series, "Locked." Almost overnight, her life will change as she navigates through the glitz and glamour of Hollywood while struggling to keep up with her studies.

But landing the role of a lifetime will not only bring good fortune, as Paige will soon realize when the gritty rivalries and controversies begin to hound her daily life.

In the upcoming episode 2 titled "A Star Is Torn," Paige struggles to come up with the best way to tell her parents the good news, but then the media will beat her to it. The synopsis does not say much about how her parents will take the big reveal, but the trailer hints that things go well at home since she will soon be driving back to Hollywood where she will once again encounter Rainer (Carter Jenkins), the heartthrob actor she made out with during the auditions.

YouTube/Freeform

The previous rivalry between Rainer and Jordan (Keith T. Powers) over Tangey (Pepi Sonuga), the pop star who mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, is still fueling up the gossip mills, and Alexis (Niki Koss) is determined to put an end to it before it does some real damage to the upcoming film.

For the non-binge-watching fans, "Famous in Love" will air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.