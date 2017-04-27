'Famous in Love' Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: Will Paige Be Forced to Choose Between School and Fame?

Paige (Bella Thorne) feels the time pressure of her dual lives in the next episode of Freeform's new teen drama series "Famous in Love."

YouTube/Freeform A screenshot of up-and-coming Hollywood star, Paige Townsen (Bella Thorne), from Freeform's new teen drama series "Famous in Love."

The grueling schedule of her Hollywood life on top of her overwhelming school workload may well force up-and-coming actress Paige to choose the lesser of two evils. But these are only two of the many problems that she will have to face and mend when episode 3 of "Famous in Love" rolls around.

Good thing, she has her friends Jake (Charlie DePew) and Cassie (Georgie Flores) to lean on for help. But with the demanding movie producer Nina (Perrey Reeves) also breathing down her neck and thus adding to her already towering pressure, how long can Paige possibly hold on to the promise she made to her parents that she will try her best to balance school and fame?

As if this isn't bad enough, Nina also happens to be in a worse mood than usual after realizing that she will have to make cuts to the movie's budget, along with the more personal problem she has with her younger lover, Jordan (Keith Powers), who is, in turn, being blackmailed by a mysterious person over their secret relationship.

The trailer for the upcoming episode titled "Not So Easy A" shows Nina telling Paige that she needs to get herself an agent. And when Paige shows a hint of reluctance to get on the task right away, owing to some school commitments, Nina asks her if she is too busy to star in the major motion picture that she is funding. It seems that school work does not really cut it as a legitimate excuse where Nina and her production company are concerned.

YouTube/Freeform

One good thing that may come out of this episode is aspiring screenwriter Jake finally meeting with an agent regarding his script. An opportunity that Paige opened up for him after doing favors for Alexis (Niki Koss), who has significant connections with some Hollywood executives that could give Jake a big break.

"Famous in Love" season 2 episode 3 airs on Tuesday, May 2 at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.

The entire first season of the series is also available to binge-watch on the Freeform app, On Demand and Hulu.