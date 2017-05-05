'Famous in Love' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers: Potential Second Installment to Tackle Murder Mystery

"Famous in Love" is still ongoing on Freeform, but some fans have already watched the first season in its entirety thanks to the network's streaming service. The whole season was released on the Freeform app, and now, fans are wondering if there will be a follow-up, especially since the season 1 finale ended with a mystery.

Will 'Famous in Love' be renewed for season 2?

So far, Freeform has yet to announce whether "Famous in Love" will get a second season. However, there is a pretty good chance that fans will see Bella Thorne as Paige Townsen again, judging by the show's ratings and viewer numbers.

Additionally, the cliffhanger ending of the first season suggests that there is more story to tell. The season 1 finale saw the murder of reporter Barrett Hopper (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), with the killer's identity unknown. Fans are expecting an investigation to unfold in the next season, and it certainly looks like an interesting case since Barrett was about to reveal Jordan's (Keith Powers) past to the world.

Apart from the murder mystery, fans are also excited to see what the potential second season has in store for the characters. Paige is in the middle of a love triangle with Rainer (Carter Jenkins) and Jake (Charlie DePew), while Tangey (Pepi Sonuga) has room for growth. Thorne has commented on her character's love life and told TVLine that she thinks Rainer is a better fit for Paige. Jenkins agrees, while DePew has his fingers crossed that Paige and Jake will get together.

As for Tangey, Sonuga hopes that her character will take charge of her own destiny. "I want to see that come into full circle realization and see where she takes that and how she handles being a boss — if she's a nice boss or like her mom," she told Bustle.

Since Freeform has yet to make any announcements, the fate of "Famous in Love" remains up in the air. For now, fans can catch the show on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform, or watch the whole season on the network's app.