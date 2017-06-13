'Famous in Love' Spoilers: Jake Gets Fired From Work, Prepares to Leave; Rainer Opens Up About Past

The aftermath of last week's events persist as Paige continues to deal with Jake's decision to leave in the next episode of "Famous in Love."

The series is taking a brief hiatus after its next episode, but the big events that happened last week were enough to keep fans hanging around for what will happen next in Paige and Jake's relationship.

Last June 6, the episode titled "Crazy Scripted Love" followed Paige as she found out about the status of her bestfriend's employment. In the said show, she learned that Jake had been fired from work and she could not decide whether to tell him about it or not.

In Episode 8, Paige's performance with Rainer also did not go well because she was preoccupied by her previous spat with Cassie as well as Jake's dismissal from work, which the latter was not aware of yet. When a worried Paige sought Rainer's advice about the situation, he told her not to meddle and just let the producers be the ones to inform Jake about it.

Alexis had tried to break the news to Jake a number of times, but she did not have the chance because he kept on cutting her off. When she was finally able to tell him of his dismissal, it clearly was not easy for Jake to accept the decision to fire him. According to him, the story he had written was very personal and he was not after the money. Alexis responded, "Do you think I'm not smart enough to know this is your big unrequited love story with Paige?"

The episode also followed Nina as she revealed to Alan that he was actually Rainer's biological father. It likewise saw Rainer share a personal secret with Paige as he tried to help her overcome a challenge.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for the upcoming episode revealed that Paige and Cassie's relationship will take a hit once again as Paige learns that Jake has finally decided to leave Los Angeles for good. Fan have yet to discover if his decision to go has something to do with his dismissal from work or his issues with Paige.

The next episode of "Famous in Love" will air on June 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.