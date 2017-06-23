'Famously Single' Season 2 Spoilers: Single Stars Learn to Pick the Right Match Through Dating Challenges

"Famously Single" returns for a second season on E! as the stars of the show dropped some hints on what's coming next for the reality series. Season 2 of "Famously Single" starts off its first one-hour episode on Sunday, June 25.

Facebook/famouslysingleoneA promo image of "Famously Single" as the cover photo on the entertainment show's offical Facebook page.

Chad Johnson gave "Famously Single" fans a short preview of what's coming for the second season of the show in an interview with E! Online. According to him, the new season run for the reality show will be a riot.

"You got a bunch of famous people put into a house and we're all trying to figure out why we're single," Chad said. "It's a fun time, It's going to be pretty funny," he added.

Dorothy Wang chimed in on what will drive the episodes for the new season. "I think the show is interesting because it takes recognizable faces and characters and TV personalities that you've maybe watched before and it puts us all in a really fish out of water type of experience," she explained.

Season 2 of "Famously Single" will show fans the self-realization the cast will go through as they tackle some of the tasks and dating challenges put before them in the course of the show.

Of course, with a 24/7 camera coverage of a house filled with some of the biggest names today, unexpected things may be caught on film. Such as debauchery, according to Wang. "Debauchery is always gonna happen," she confirmed.

"A lot of debauchery!" Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, another cast member for the show's second season, agreed.

At the end of the day, the cast and guests of the show are just trying to learn how to find the right person for them, according to the show's press release as quoted by Ashley's Reality Roundup.

As the cast attends some coaching lessons for their dates, they will put their lessons to use on dating challenges. Living in the same house in the course of the season is also supposed to make the process faster, according to the press release.

"After just one day in the house, sparks begin to fly and couples begin to form as the stars start to realize the fastest way out of being famously single might be each other," the show teaser said.