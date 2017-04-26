Fan-Made Map Comparison GIF Shows 'Breath of the Wild' Open World Map is Larger Than 'The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim'

A fan-made GIF image suggests that the open world map of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is much larger than what is played on "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim."

An Imgur user named Dystify recently shared a visual comparison of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's" entire open world map with other "Zelda" titles and "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim."

Dystify's GIF image comparison was made possible by an earlier Reddit post by a user named HylianWarrior that contains the map sizes of "Breath of the Wild," "Twilight Princess," "Ocarina of Time," "Wind Waker," and "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim."

HylianWarrior came up with the map measurements by converting 250 pixel size as equivalent to 1 km. With that, "Breath of the Wild" measures 9 km x 6.8 km, bigger than "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" which has a 6.8 km x 5.4 km map.

Meanwhile, earlier "The Legend of Zelda" titles have unsurprisingly smaller maps. The "Twilight Princess" map only has a 1.9 km x 2.2 km area while "Ocarina of Time" got 1.4 km x 1.0 km. The "Wind Waker," on the other hand, has a perfect square map that measures 6 km x 6 km.

It is important to note, though, that these measurements are not official figures but mere visual estimations created by avid gaming fans. However, they do provide a decent insight on how big these open world titles really are.

Given the abovementioned measurements, Dystify came up with the GIF image comparison and concluded that "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is 1.66 times larger than "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" and 14.64 times bigger than "Twilight Princess."

On the other hand, the latest Nintendo "Zelda" game is also 43.7 times larger than "Ocarina of Time." Meanwhile, it can now be said that the entire Hyrule is 93 times bigger than "Breath of the Wild's" Great Plateau campaign map.

In an earlier Reddit thread, one gamer commented on the possible reason why "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" map feels more vast than it really is.

A Redditor named Savageark said: "The Skyrim map is actually quite small, but a lot of people who have played the game get the impression that it's massive. The primary reason for this is that you can't simply walk in a straight line ... and the map makes excellent use of height and water features. Out of all the game maps I've played on, it's one of the best designed, and you can walk around on it and still manage to get lost if you aren't checking the overhead map."

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is now available on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.