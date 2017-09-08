Fan Makes Nintendo 64-Inspired Atomic Purple Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch

Facebook/Nintendo Switch A promo image of the Nintendo Switch, as featured in the hybrid console's official Facebook page.

Recently, it appears that a number of fans have taken an interest in doing customizations to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. This time, a fan has decided to do a custom Nintendo 64-inspired transparent atomic purple color scheme for the Joy-Con with impressive results.

Nintendo fan Daniel Boone shared a few images of their unique Switch to IGN's Nintendo Voice Chat Facebook group. The image showed Boone's Switch, and its Joy-Cons, sporting a transparent purple color revealing its many electronic components.

This particular design was first made famous by both the Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Color back in the 1990's. Boone bought the Joy-Con cases and later dyed them in a special lab that is used to make glasses.

While the cases are definitely eye-catching, Boone is now allowed by law to sell them. As for Nintendo, they have yet to officially start selling these types of cases to the public.

Nevertheless, the N-64-inspired does appeal to many Nintendo fans, especially those who owned an N-64 or Game Boy Color back in the day. There are even discussions or Reddit about it and it seems Boone isn't the only one who had the idea of making it with different color schemes to boot.

However, the Joy-Con is the property of Nintendo and while there is demand, their creators cannot sell them for a profit under copyright laws. Generous fans can probably give them away for free of course although Nintendo has yet to issue a comment regarding the matter.

Just last month, another fan decided to make adapters that allow players to use both Joy-Cons with just one hand.

While their creator wasn't really promoting his creation or any attention for that matter, he was praised by a group that advocates for people with disability. They are also hopeful that Nintendo decides to reach out to these talented creators and takes their creations and their input into account in developing the Joy-Con as well as the Nintendo Switch.