Fans Believe Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Snubbed at 2017 CMA

Reuters/Jamie Gilliam Did the CMA snub Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert in the Entertainer of the Year category?

The list of nominees for the 2017 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards have been released, but fans of Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert were not exactly pleased.

According to reports, the followers of the two most popular female country music superstars are disappointed to find out that their idols were not included in the list of singers who are nominated for the Entertainer of the Year category. This is the highest recognition given to country music artists by the CMA.

For this year's Entertainer of the Year award, the CMA announced that Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, and Keith Urban are selected for the category.

Fans of Lambert and Underwood took their frustrations on social media, saying that the two most popular stars of the genre had been robbed from their chance of winning the prestigious award.

In one Twitter post, a country music fan questioned the fact that Lambert was not included in the list of nominees in the said categories, while another claimed that CMA chose to honor five men for the award.

However, Lambert managed to get the most number of nominations for this year's CMA. This includes the Single of the Year and the Song of the Year for her song "Tin Man," the Album of the Year for "The Weight of These Wings," the Female Vocalist of the Year Award, as well as the Music Video of the Year for her song "Vice."

On the other hand, Underwood's fans are stating that the former "American Idol" winner just wrapped up a massive Fall tour. This means that she also has the right to be on the list of nominees for the Entertainment of the Year category.

Underwood will co-host the 2017 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley on Wednesday, Nov. 8. It will be broadcasted live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville by ABC.