Fans Blame Jennifer Lawrence for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Split

Following last Sunday's announcement that Chris Pratt and his wife of eight years Anna Faris were separating, fans quickly turned to Jennifer Lawrence and blamed the actress for the couple's split.

Reuters/Hannah McKay Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were married for eight years and recently announced their separation.

Lawrence and Pratt previously worked on the 2016 film "Passengers" and it was heavily rumored that the two hooked up during the filming process. Both parties denied ever getting involved but according to Entertainment Weekly, which cited Faris' unpublished book "Unqualified," the "What's Your Number?" actress was extremely devastated by this rumor.

Faris also admitted that she gets jealous when Pratt kisses his on-screen partner but that she also channels that jealousy and turns it into something positive, which would then enable her to befriend her husband's co-stars.

Faris shared that she Lawrence because of this. Not only that, she also revealed that Lawrence was apologetic about the rumors going around between her and Pratt.

Faris previously admitted that the cheating allegations had left her feeling insecure and had put a strain on their relationship.

While the cheating allegations were denied, this didn't stop the fans from blaming the "Hunger Games" actress for Pratt and Faris' separation.

"I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he's off doing movies and I'm in L.A. raising our child, of course I'm going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would," Faris said.

Now, it looks like that the strain on their relationship has finally taken its toll. The news of Pratt and Faris' separation caused much surprise and sadness to the many fans who kept up with the Hollywood couple.

While the pair did announce that they are only "legally separating," legal separation often leads to a divorce. With their announcement, they stressed how they themselves are disappointed with what has happened.