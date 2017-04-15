'Fantastic Beasts 2' Cast News: 'Young Pope's' Jude Law to Play Young Albus Dumbledore

The "Young Pope" actor Jude Law has locked in a new movie role as the young Albus Dumbledore for the next "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" film.

REUTERS/Hannibal HanscheActor Jude Law attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Genius' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2016.

According to reports, after considering several other great actors, the studio and film producers have decided that Law would be the best fit for the job.

Given that the timeline of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" happens in a time way before Harry Potter was born, fans will get to see more of Dumbledore's adventures before becoming the headmaster of Hogwarts. Fans will have the chance to look into Dumbledore's life when he was still the Transfiguration professor of the U.K.-based wizarding school.

Variety reports that before deciding on Law, Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jared Harris, and Mark Strong had also been considered to play the role.

David Yates, the director for most "Harry Potter" films plus the first "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," has commented (via Variety) on Law's casting and said: "Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I'm looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him. I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life."

Warner Bros. Pictures president Toby Emmerich has also told Variety: "As fans ourselves, we are thrilled to have Jude Law joining the 'Fantastic Beasts' cast, playing a character so universally adored. Jude has been a member of the Warner Bros. family for years and we're excited to embark on this new adventure with him."

Yates will be back to direct the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" movie sequel.

The first "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" film has proven to be a success, racking up as much as $813 million in box office out of its $180 million filming budget.

Academy Award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne plays the main protagonist, wizard Newt Scamander who loves weird creatures. The movie also stars Katherine Waterston and Ezra Miller among others, and it holds a surprise appearance from Johnny Depp as Dumbledore's former friend-turned-enemy, Gellert Grindelwald.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" is slated to premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.