'Fantastic Beasts 2' Plot, Cast News: Filming Begins; Ezra Miller's Credence Will Be More Prominent in Sequel

The cameras started rolling for "Fantastic Beasts 2" in the United Kingdom in early July. Eddie Redmayne returned to the set to play Newt Scamander but co-star Ezra Miller's Credence will apparently take on a more prominent part in the new installment's story.

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Credence (Ezra Miller) will still be in the "Fantastic Beasts" sequel.

According to Variety, Miller has been juggling two filming schedules with Warner Bros. Pictures in recent weeks. While he's completing the "Justice League" reshoots, where he plays The Flash/Barry Allen, Miller is also trying to fit the filming schedule for "Fantastic Beasts 2," because his role has reportedly considerably grown.

Credence is a character of interest in the first "Fantastic Beasts." As an adopted child of a woman who was against magic, Credence possessed magical abilities that he could not learn to control because he wasn't allowed to use this.

By the end of the first movie, Credence became violent and had to be stopped so that the monster growing inside him wouldn't wreak havoc. Credence as an Obscurus, however, escaped but his return in the sequel has been teased since.

Meanwhile, the second movie will explore what Johnny Depp's Gellert Grindelwald is really up to following his brief reveal in the original film. The Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA) captured and detained Grindelwald but he will reportedly escape in the sequel and round up other wizards to join his cause.

"Fantastic Beasts 2" also stars Katherine Waterston (Tina), Alison Sudol (Queenie) and Dan Fogler (Jacob). The movie will also introduce Zoe Kravitz's Leta Lestrange while Jude Law will play a young Albus Dumbledore before he becomes Hogwarts' headmaster.

Dumbledore will team up with Newt to help track down Grindelwald after he escapes from prison. The question on many fans' minds now is will Credence become a full-fledged villain who joins Grindelwald's dark world or will he be Dumbledore and Newt's ally?

"Fantastic Beasts 2" is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 16, 2018.