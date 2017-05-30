'Fantastic Beasts 2' Release Date, Plot Rumors: JK Rowling Reveals Script Is Finished

The sequel to the film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them" is still very much a mystery. The first movie just came out last year but the fans are already asking for more as they can't get over the magical universe that writer J.K. Rowling has created. With "Fantastic Beasts" set at a much earlier time than Harry and his friends, fans get to see what magic was like before and how the witches and wizards lived. Will they get to see the sequel this year?

Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi Jude Law will be taking on the role of Albus Dumbledore in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2."

Rejoice "Harry Potter" fans! Rowling recently revealed that the script for the highly anticipated sequel of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find them" is finished. The author of the "Harry Potter" books who is now the scriptwriter for the new movies shared the news on Twitter. Apparently, the author was asked by a fan about "Fantastic Beasts 2" and Rowling responded on a very good note.

"Yes, I have, but I CAN'T TELL YOU ANYTHING YET, WOMAN," she revealed.

Although the plot is still a mystery, fans can expect that Rowling will definitely continue the story of the first film. As fans may still remember, Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) revealed himself at the end of the film. From what was said about him in the "Harry Potter" timeline, he's not going to bring glad tidings.

Another interesting character besides Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) in "Fantastic Beasts 2" is the newly cast Jude Law, who will play the beloved Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore. The actor will play the young Dumbledore when he was still a professor of Transfiguration at Hogwarts. Fans are expecting to see more of the young Albus and what he was like as well as his relationship with Scamander and Grindelwald, who was considered one of his dearest friends before he defeated him.

"Fantastic Beasts 2" is set to start filming this August and will be once again directed by David Yates. It is reported that the sequel will be shot in Paris and will reveal more about the magical world in the city. "Fantastic Beasts 2's" release date is still unannounced.