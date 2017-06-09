'Fantastic Beasts 2' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Sequel to Feature Friendship of Dumbledore, Grindelwald?

Fans of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" are waiting for new updates regarding its sequel, which is set to hit cinemas in 2018.

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2' will premiere on Nov. 16, 2018.

According to Den of Geek, the people behind the blockbuster movie franchise are looking for actors aged 16-18 who will play young Albus Dumbledore and young Gellert Grindelwald. The casting call was reportedly posted in the Pottermore website. Previously, it was revealed that Jude Law has been tapped to play Dumbledore when he was still a professor of Transfiguration at Hogwarts. It appears that one of the highlights of the film will dwell on the friendship between the two most powerful wizards of the ages before the quest for power and dominance tore them apart.

Aside from Dumbledore and Grindelwald, other roles being casted are those of young Newt Scamander and young Leta Lestrange, as well as a new character called Sebastian. Those who would like to audition are expected to work in the United Kingdom, between August and November this year.

It was previously revealed that J.K. Rowling had finished the screenplay for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2." The British author responded to a question from an inquisitive fan on Twitter, but refused to reveal any spoiler for the movie.

According to Screen Rant, David Yates will once again take on the challenge of directing the sequel. Jude Law's Dumbledore will reportedly play a huge role in the storyline, while Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander will be on the back burner. Most likely, the plot will center on Newt while he was still at Hogwarts, learning the ABCs of becoming a great wizard. Much is expected of the upcoming film, considering the fact that the first one earned about $814 million at the worldwide box office.

"Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2" will be released on Nov. 16, 2018.