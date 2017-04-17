'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2' Cast News: Jude Law Has Big Shoes to Fill as Dumbledore

The sequel "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" is shaping up to be a movie to watch out for as the all-powerful wizard Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore returns. This time, he is portrayed as his younger self and will be brought to life by no other than Jude Law.

(Photo: Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi) Jude Law will be taking on the role of Albus Dumbledore in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2."

Variety has learned that Law will be taking on the iconic role, whereas Dumbledore is still the transfiguration professor in the second installment, a subject Minerva McGonagall taught in the Harry Potter series.

"Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I'm looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him," director David Yates said. "I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life."

In the Harry Potter saga, Richard Harris took on the role of Dumbledore for two films, and was replaced by Michael Gambon in the succeeding installments after his untimely passing. In "Fantastic Beasts," however, Dumbledore is expected to be middle-aged, thus Law got the role.

Taking on the mantle of the iconic wizard is going to be a daunting task. Aside from being one of the most prominent personalities in his time, Law will have to bring on the same characteristics that fans loved about Dumbledore. Movie Pilot compiled instances where he showed his sass, and Law is going to have to channel that.

As far as his importance in the film is concerned, Cinema Blend thinks that Dumbledore will be collaborating with Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to cook up a plan on how to defeat Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Either way, his portrayal will be something to watch out for.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" arrives on Nov. 16, 2018.