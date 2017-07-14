'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2' Cast, Release Date News: Here's What Is Known So Far

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2' will premiere on Nov. 16, 2018.

Production for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" is currently underway and some information about the film have already been dropped. Although the official name of the upcoming movie has not yet been confirmed, the casting and plot details that were revealed over the past few weeks are enough to keep fans buzzing about the highly-anticipated sequel of the "Harry Potter" spinoff.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. confirmed that production for the film had already kicked off with "Harry Potter 1-4" director David Yates at its helm. Although many fans think that the upcoming sequel will revolve around Newt Scamander and his magical creatures, it looks like the plot will be much darker than that.

The upcoming movie will see the return of Eddie Redmayne's character Newt, who left New York and his new flame Tina at the end of the first movie to go to Europe. The sequel will pick up with him back in England and his book already published.

However, while Newt is set to return for the second movie, the story will not focus on him or his adventures but on the rise of the dark wizard, Grindelwald.

As for its cast, it was recently confirmed that British actor Jude Law will play the young Albus Dumbledore. Previous reports about the film's plot revealed that Dumbledore will have a strong bond with Newt in the second movie since the latter was a former student of his at Hogwarts.

Fan-favorite actor Johnny Depp, who briefly appeared in the first movie, will be back in the sequel as Grindelwald. As the movie picks up, he will continue to recruit new followers across Europe. Reports claim that as the story progresses, there is bound to be a huge clash between him and Dumbledore, the result of which will leave the latter possessing the Elder Wand.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" is set in New York, Paris and London and will give fans a glimpse of European wizarding ways. The film is set for release on Nov. 16, 2018.