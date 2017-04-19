'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2' Cast Update: Jude Law to Play Dumbledore

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" has finally found its Albus Dumbledore. The upcoming "Harry Potter" spinoff franchise has tapped Jude Law to play the younger version of Harry Potter's mentor.

(Photo: Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi)Jude Law will be taking on the role of Albus Dumbledore in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2."

Warner Bros. Pictures announced the big news, as per Variety. The president and chief content officer of the film studio stated that they are excited to see the "Young Pope" actor to take part in "'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2."

J. K. Rowling also expressed her admiration for Law. She said she is "looking forward" to working with the two-time Academy Award nominee.

Warner Bros. Pictures was eyeing Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong and Jared Harris to play the character of Dumbledore. Yet, Law nabbed the role in the end.

Law will follow the footsteps of Richard Harris and Michael Gambon as the famous Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harris first played the iconic role in the first two "Harry Potter" films, namely "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

In 2002, however, Harris passed away. Michael Gambon then took over the iconic role. Now, Law is next in line to portray the said role, minus the long beard, maybe?

The upcoming film franchise, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2," is set to take its viewers to the time Dumbledore was not yet the Hogwarts' headmaster and while he was still a professor. This means Law will play the younger version of the character.

In addition, Law is slated to co-star with Eddie Redmayne (who plays the role of Newt Scamander) and Johnny Depp (as Grindewald). He will also be working with David Yates as he will return as well to helm the forthcoming film.

Catch Law as Dumbledore when "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" hits the big screen on Nov. 16, 2018.