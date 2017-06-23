'Fantastic Four' Reboot News, Cast, Plot: New Film to Feature Kids of Reed Richards and Sue Storm?

Reports are going around that a "Fantastic Four" reboot is in the works. This movie, however, won't be aimed at an adult audience as the stars of the new project will be children, specifically the kids of comic book heroes Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Cast members (L-R) Jamie Bell, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan pose during the premiere of the film "Fantastic Four" in Brooklyn in 2015.

The "Fantastic Four" reboot will allegedly be done in the vein of "The Incredibles," according to Bleeding Cool's source. It won't have any connection to the movies released in 2005, which starred Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Sue Storm), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm) and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm), and 2015, which starred Miles Teller (Reed Richards), Kate Mara (Sue Storm), Michael B. Jordan (Johnny Storm) and Jamie Bell (Ben Grimm).

In the planned new movie, the children -- Franklin and Valeria -- will be working alongside adult Human Torch/Johnny Storm and The Thing/Ben Grimm. Seth Grahame-Smith supposedly wrote the draft for the screenplay but there hasn't been any confirmation or denial from Fox or Marvel on this rumor so far.

But just days before this story came out, Marvel's president Kevin Feige told Newsarama that they have no more plans for a "Fantastic Four" movie and nothing was in discussion. The 2015 film was supposed to have a follow-up release for June 2017. But since it failed massively in the box office and in reviews, Fox scrapped its plans to do the sequel.

"I think we tried to make a darker Fantastic Four movie," producer Simon Kinberg said when he was asked why the previous film failed. "It seemed like a radical idea but we were kind of messing with the DNA of the actual comic instead of trusting the DNA of the comic." Kinberg, however, also expressed hope that another "Fantastic Four" movie will still find its way on the big screen someday.