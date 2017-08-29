'Fantastic Four' Reboot News: Kid-Friendly Version Rumored to Be in the Works

A kid-friendly reboot of the "Fantastic Four" franchise is rumored to be in the works after 20th Century Fox's disappointing take on the comic. The upcoming film will reportedly take the franchise to a whole new direction along the lines of Pixar's "The Incredibles."

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Cast members (L-R) Jamie Bell, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan pose during the premiere of the film "Fantastic Four" in Brooklyn in 2015.

Despite the characters being some of the most recognizable names in the comic book universe, Hollywood just can't seem to make a success out of the franchise. If "Antman," "Iron Man" and "Black Panther" can be made into blockbusters despite being less popular with regard to their source material, there is definitely a chance to make "Fantastic Four" a hit with moviegoers, especially at the time when superhero films are a dime a dozen.

After a long history of underwhelming performance in the box office, the studio is banking on a huge change to finally make the property a success. This change is apparently basing the next film in the franchise off of Mark Millar and artist Curtis Tieg's unpublished children's book, "Kindergarten Heroes."

The book was originally planned to have its own adaptation; however, it was scrapped in favor of being reworked as the next reboot of "Fantastic Four." A draft for the film has already been written by Seth Grahame-Smith and reportedly incorporates a number of elements from the book.

Given that the franchise is 0–3 in terms of live-action movie success, this might very well be the last hurrah for the franchise as far as 20th Century Fox is concerned. The studio bought the film rights to the franchise two decades ago and after multiple failures, it might just be ready to let go of the property to other parties willing to have a shot at finally making a success of the franchise.

Even if the reboot is a success, it will not be the film fans have been longing for since the low-budget adaptation in the '90s, according to The Guardian. Instead, it will only be seen as an effort by 20th Century Fox to cash in on the investment it made 20 years ago.

There is currently no release date announced for the "Fantastic Four" reboot.