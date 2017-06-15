'Fantasy Life Online' Release Date News: Level-5 Delays Game Yet Again

"Fantasy Life" is one of the Nintendo 3DS' most popular games. Months after it came out, players repeatedly asked developer Level-5 if they were going to make a sequel. So, when Level-5 announced that they were going to release the second game, many fans rejoiced. However, the game keeps getting delayed and this time, it looks like fans are going to be disappointed once again.

Youtube/Nintendo Official logo of the first "Fantasy Life" game.

Level-5 recently announced that the sequel to their hit game "Fantasy Life Online" will not be released on its promised April 2017 schedule.

According to the "Fantasy Life Online" Twitter account, after releasing their closed beta test, the team decided that they needed to do more upgrades to the game. These upgrades will need a lot of time in order to be done and so, the release date had to be unfortunately moved again.

Despite apologizing for the delay, fans are not happy about how Level-5 has been managing the title. It took them quite a long time before they could declare the game's release date to a general 2017 release window. A lot of fans who have been waiting for the game are disappointed as it keeps getting pushed to a later date.

"Fantasy Life Online" was previously known as "Fantasy Life 2: Two Moons And The Village of God." The game was announced by the company at an event in 2015. Unlike its predecessor, "Fantasy Life Online" will be released for smartphones.

The new game will follow players as they start their new lives. The sequel will feature 12 jobs that can be changed throughout the game, very much like the original series. However, "Fantasy Life Online" will feature additional upgrades like town building.

"Fantasy Life Online" was previously scheduled to be released in Japan in summer 2015. However, it got delayed and was moved to an August 2016 release. Sadly, after that, the developers had to change it again to a later date in 2016, which was once again moved further to an April 2017 release.

This time, after canceling the original schedule, Level-5 has moved the date to a general 2017 release.