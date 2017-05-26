'Far Cry 5' Controversially Depicts Christian Cult as the Villain

The "Far Cry" video game series attracted criticism over its violent themes with terrorists on foreign soil depicted as villains. But it seems the producers do not have any intention to stop. This time, game developers upped the ante by using religious sacrilege to elicit further controversy.

This week, Ubisoft released a poster and a live-action teaser to promote "Far Cry 5," which is set in mid-western America. The plot is centered on the fictional Hope County in Montana which was controlled by a blood-thirsty religious cult with a warped interpretation of Christianity.

The eeriness of the theme is best portrayed in the 42-second teaser which opened by showing a dead body floating on the river against a picturesque backdrop of a mountain range. The next footage showed a man in the middle of a field running for his life until a gunshot is heard.

The final scene shows a sweeping shot of a small church where the pealing of a bell and a choir singing "Amazing Grace" are heard. As the camera pans near the belfry, the viewer realizes the sound of the bell is created by an unconscious man whose head is banged repeatedly against it.

The church seemed like the one in northeast Montana where filmmakers reportedly shot a scene for an unnamed video game last May 1. According to Great Falls Tribune, the production crew used a drone to film a fight scene near a hanging bell at Still Water Presbyterian Church in Chelsea.

On the other hand, the poster carries the same creepiness by showing a group of rednecks gathered at a long table inspired by Da Vinci's the Last Supper. The central figure is the head of the cult with menacing eyes and hands open and a Bible in front of him. He is surrounded by "disciples" made of a group of fully armed hillbillies.