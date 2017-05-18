'Far Cry 5' Finally Confirmed But Rumored Montana Setting Still Unofficial

"Far Cry 5" has finally been made official, but there are still many questions surrounding this upcoming game.

Twitter courtesy of Far Cry'Far Cry 5' has now been confirmed

Starting off with what is known about the game, Ubisoft confirmed during a recent earnings call that the upcoming installment of this franchise is due out within the current fiscal year, GameSpot reported. This means that players should see it hit stores sometime before March 31 of next year.

The folks over at Ubisoft also teased that more details about "Far Cry 5" are set to be shared soon, and given that the gaming extravaganza known as the Electronic Entertainment Expo is just a few weeks away, many fans expect the additional details to be revealed then.

While official details have not been provided yet, there were rumors from the past few weeks that have hinted at what could be featured in this new Ubisoft offering.

It was just earlier this month that rumors about the game featuring a Western setting made the rounds online. Those rumors got started after a report from the Great Falls Tribune revealed that filmmakers had made their way to Montana to shoot a trailer for a new video game.

Producer Jeff Guillot added that the trailer was for a "sequel to an existing global franchise."

Kotaku's Jason Schreier then shared some information about the matter over on Twitter, revealing that the next "Far Cry" game may indeed be set in Montana, but that those rumors about it featuring a Western theme may not be as spot on.

Fans have also begun to speculate about what the game could be like over on Ubisoft's forums, with some suggesting that developers may opt to feature a modern setting for this installment.

Hopefully for fans, they will not have to speculate about the setting of "Far Cry 5" for that much longer and that the details they are seeking will be made available next month.