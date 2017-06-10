'Far Cry 5' Gameplay News: Petitions and Planes on the Road to E3 2017

Ubisoft's latest open world game "Far Cry 5" was first announced back in May. Over the next few days, the company divulged a torrent of information about it including release dates, the setting and much more.

Ubisoft Massive A screenshot from "Far Cry 5"

Starting from day one, however, the title was bombarded by criticisms from both sides of the aisle. Among the things that drew flak was its promo art depicting the game's characters in a pose reminiscent of the Last Supper.

The theme of the game seemed too controversial that there was even a petition to cancel it altogether. While that was later revealed to be an elaborate hoax, the political fallout almost diverted the focus from the game itself.

The game brings the franchise back to present day after a brief throwback to 10,000 B.C. with the spin-off game "Far Cry Primal." And by present day, Ubisoft means a blend of post-Obama America coupled with elements from "The Purge."

Set in Montana, the game pokes fun at the rise of the far-right with a group of fanatics in the North West. Everything from the characters to the vehicles, all have that rustic vibe to them.

Aside from the theme, "Far Cry 5" also added a number of features. From expanded co-op to animals fighting by your side, the game incorporates elements from previous titles and builds upon them.

Custom-made characters add to the game's appeal especially the option to choose the protagonist's skin color. The return of the map editor also gives the player additional options for personalization and increase its overall enjoyment.

While the usual plethora of vehicles will still be available, the game will be the first to introduce full-fledged airplanes to the franchise. Judging by the trailers, aerial combat will be a part of the actual gameplay. Now, how much fun would it be shooting down fanatics at 20,000 feet?

With so much going on for "Far Cry 5," is it a wonder why it is one of the most anticipated games in next week's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3)? Hopefully for Ubisoft, this popularity translates to sales when the title is released on Feb. 27, 2018, or stirring up the political hornet's nest would have been for nothing.







