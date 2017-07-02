'Far Cry 5' Gameplay News: Upcoming Title Moves Away From Linear Storytelling to Provide Genuine Open-World Exploration

Facebook/farcryPromotional banner for Ubisoft’s upcoming first-person shooter action-adventure video game, “Far Cry 5,” to be released next year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

Game publisher Ubisoft took its upcoming first-person shooter action-adventure video game for a demo run on this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) that was held this month at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Gamers who were able to try playing "Far Cry 5" have so far shared some really positive feedback.

PCGamesN specifically commended how Ubisoft has finally freed itself from some established open-world designs and templates that did not genuinely open explorations of their previous games' world, mostly due to the rather linear storylines incorporated into their past titles. In "Far Cry 5," however, players will be able to go in any direction with a whole lot of possibilities to carve out their own paths towards playing and ultimately clearing the game. This may perhaps be the biggest shift that the upcoming title will be offering to the highly popular game series.

Dan Hay, who served as creative director and executive producer for the upcoming title, shared that while looking at how the outposts from "Far Cry 3" and "Far Cry 4" worked, in which the player had the freedom to take said outposts from different angles, they began wondering about the benefits of taking that same approach to a more general sense

"We just thought, 'Why can't we just do that with the entire game? Why can't we make it so you can go in any direction, meet any character, partake in any story, and play it completely differently [to your friends]?' It's up to you how you author it," Hay said.

The E3 demo gave PCGamesN a choice among three different allies: the sniper Grace Armstrong, the pilot Nick Rye, and the dog Boomer. And although the demo zones presented some rather restrictive borders, thereby nudging their gameplay towards the small town of Falls End, the small portion of the game they were able to play has still provided them with enough opportunity to explore and build up their excitement over encountering the in-game cult, Project at Eden's Gate.

Lead writer Drew Holmes further described the upcoming title as being "everything that 'Far Cry' is."

"It's mountains, it's exploration, it's a little bit dangerous, the people who live there are very self-reliant, right, and don't like people sort of infringing on what they believe or what they want to do: that's 'Far Cry' for us," Holmes told Game Reactor.

"Far Cry 5" is scheduled for release next year on Feb. 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.