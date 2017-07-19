'Far Cry 5' News: Improved Customization System Teased for Upcoming Game

Ubisoft 'Far Cry 5' is set to be released on Feb. 27

Customization is expected to be an important element of the upcoming game known as "Far Cry 5."

Many players want to have control over the kinds of gaming experiences they have, and the plan for this game is to give the people what they want.

During a recent interview with GamingBolt, lead writer Drew Holmes talked a little about the customization options that are set to be featured.

According to Holmes, there is a "robust school system" included in the game and folks are going to have access to numerous weapons they can "play around with."

Holmes stopped short there and opted not to reveal any more information about the customization system, though fans can count on more details being shared in the future.

The official website for "Far Cry 5" is already hinting at some of the customization options that will be made available to players.

For instance, players can expect that there will be "dynamic toys" present in this game. Examples of these dynamic toys include ATVs, muscle cars and even planes. If players are allowed to tinker with these vehicles, that could then really help them explore the world inside the game in the manner they want to.

That is not all that fans should know when it comes to how "Far Cry 5" will handle customizations.

According to the developers, this latest entry in the series is the "most customizable Far Cry game ever" and players will even be able to create their own characters.

Holmes also revealed that the main campaign of the new game will be as long as the ones included in the recent installments of the series, so it looks like players will be using their created characters for a while.

"Far Cry 5" is officially set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Feb. 27, 2018.