'Far Cry 5' News, Release Date: Ubisoft Teases Non-Linear Story, 'Big' Map

After a leak revealing its Montana setting, "Far Cry 5" has been made official by Ubisoft Massive with a trailer showing off the story and the gorgeous visuals of the long-awaited game.

(Photo: Ubisoft Massive)A screenshot from "Far Cry 5."

"Far Cry 5" will put players in charge of Hope County, Montana as the new junior deputy, whose arrival in the place "accelerates a years-long silent coup by a fanatical doomsday cult, the Project at Eden's Gate, igniting a violent takeover of the county."

The game will task players to foil the plans of the Project at Eden's Gate in order to rid the city of their menace and bring the place back to its former glory.

Ubisoft Montreal creative director Dan Hay revealed more about "Far Cry 5" in an interview with UbiCentral, teasing there will be a lot to explore in the game and gushed about the "big" map.

"I can't tell you the specifics of the size just yet, I can tell you that when people are going through the world, they're altering it in a dynamic way," he said.

He also explained that "Far Cry 5" will be different from its predecessors because it will not follow a linear story.

"What's interesting about playing 'Far Cry 5' is that gamers will alter the experience in their own way. Maybe they're spending a lot of time in one region or they're really loving one specific character among the Guns for Hire," he went on to say.

Hay also explained that it will mostly depend of how gamers play. Meeting someone in the world who has been dealing with the cult with their own agenda allows them to "basically invest in their plan or you can take your own plan and when you meet them, they're unique."

"Far Cry 5" will be released on Feb. 25 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.