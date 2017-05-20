'Far Cry 5' news: Ubisoft confirms new 'Far Cry' installment is in the works

Ubisoft has officially confirmed "Far Cry 5," the latest installment of the studio's famed first-person shooter franchise.

Facebook/farcry"Far Cry 5" is expected to be unveiled during the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

During an earnings call with investors, the developer announced that the game is in the works. "Assassin's Creed: Origins" and "Far Cry 5" will arrive in the 2017–2018 fiscal year release window (from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018), along with "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" and "The Crew 2."

"In 2017–18 we will see the exciting returns of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Crew and South Park," Ubisoft chief executive officer Yves Guillemot said in a statement.

A logo for "Far Cry 5" has already been revealed in the official Ubisoft forums — the lettering is all white with blue and red borders. So far, no further information about the upcoming installment has been announced.

The series' latest release was in 2016, with the spin-off game "Far Cry: Primal." The said title took the franchise back to prehistoric times, as it explored a breathtaking location set in the Stone Age period.

Details about the new game's release date remain unclear, but many expect Ubisoft to unveil the game at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). As for its commercial rollout, there is a possibility that the developer will launch it late in 2017.

"Far Cry 3" was released in November 2012 and "Far Cry 4" arrived in November 2014. Fans initially expected "Far Cry 5" to come out in November 2016, but Ubisoft decided to change things and unveil a spin-off game instead. Since "Far Cry: Primal" was launched in February 2016, which killed any hopes for the fifth installment to arrive in the same year.

Most fans believe "Far Cry 5" will likely arrive sometime this year. However, Ubisoft said in September that it would need more time to polish the game, so an early 2018 launch is a likely bet.

"We believe Alpha for these games needs to be one year before release," Tommy Francois, Ubisoft's vice president for editorial, explained. "We're trying to achieve that. That's super f***ing blunt, I don't even know if I'm allowed to say this. This is the goal we're going for: Alpha one year before, more quality, more polish. So if this means biting the [bullet] and not having an Assassin's game or a Far Cry [in 2017], f*** it."