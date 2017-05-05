'Far Cry 5' News: Ubisoft Denies 2017 Game Release

Ubisoft Montreal has denied speculations that it will be releasing a new installment in the "Far Cry" series this year.

Facebook/farcryNintendo clears up rumors on "Far Cry 5."

Fans of the open world action-adventure video game were sent reeling when the French developer posted a photo of the infamous tropical island in "Far Cry" with the caption, "an island we never truly left." The image immediately drew a lot of comments both on Ubisoft's Facebook and Instagram accounts. Many believe that it was a teaser of "Far Cry 5" or a remaster of one of the games in the series. PSU reports, though, that the post was just a throwback as claimed by the representatives from Ubisoft.

Previously, the developer hinted that there would be no new material to introduce in 2017, as they are in the midst of a takeover by Vivendi. The last spinoff, "Far Cry Primal," did not perform as expected compared to the sales of "Far Cry 3." If not "Far Cry 5," rumors claim that the next project of Ubisoft will be a remaster.

Meanwhile, Trusted Reviews posits that a new game will be released late 2017 or early 2018.

Most of the criticisms in "Far Cry Primal" are about repetitive designs and the lack of new content. If Ubisoft is planning to release "Far Cry 5," some of the expectations in the video game are the inclusion of prehistoric dinosaurs and new villains. The robot lizards in "Blood Dragon" were good teasers, but for the hunt to be more entertaining, the huge beasts will be needed. While Vaas and Pagan Min are brilliant villains, a new antagonist who can control the feral animals is also a popular request from players.

Other possible improvements are more challenging outpost missions, a wider variety of enemies instead of the usual soldier archetypes, and a complete makeover of the open world gameplay as seen in the first four games and other spinoffs.