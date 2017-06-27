'Far Cry 5' Release Date, Gameplay: Lead Writer Discusses 2 Major Omissions From Game

If there is one thing that "Far Cry 5" will not carry over from its predecessor, it is the radio towers that have become a trademark in the hit Ubisoft video game series.

(Photo: Ubisoft Game Studios)A screenshot from "Far Cry 5."

Lead writer Drew Holmes revealed in an interview with Gaming Bolt that the removal of the towers was done in order to increase exploration in the game.

In "Far Cry 3" and "Far Cry 4," gamers developed a line of thinking when it comes to finding out what needs to be done in an area, which is to "go climb a tower" and "hit a button" that will provide the information they need.

"We really wanted to focus on exploration with a sense of, 'I'm not sure what to do or where to go,'" Holmes said of the change they made in "Far Cry 5."

This is also what Holmes said in an interview with Gamereactor UK:

"[Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4] really put you on a very guided path in terms of your missions. You would go from here to here to here, and the story unfolded the exact same way for everyone else."

Increased exploration is also achieved not only getting rid of the towers, but also using a familiar and "believable world" as the setting, which is why they chose Montana.

"So the goal really was to get rid of the towers as a way of forcing me to interact with the people, pay attention to my surroundings," Holmes explained.

"Far Cry 5" also got rid of the mini-map so that "you're not staring at a little corner of your screen saying, 'what's new in the world?'" and compels gamers to actually "pay attention" to the world.

This change paves the way for players to think about where they want to go rather than where they should go as dictated by the game.

"Far Cry 5" will be released Feb. 27, 2018 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.