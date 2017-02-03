'Far Cry 5' Release Date Leaked: Next Installment Arriving in November 2017?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ubisoft has yet to announce the existence of "Far Cry 5," but fans of the franchise were recently sent into a frenzy when a potential leak of its release date made rounds online.

Facebook/farcryPictured: The most recent title in the 'Far Cry' series, 'Far Cry Primal.'

Reputable retailer GameStop apparently listed the game as one of its releases this year. According to SG Gaming Info, "Far Cry 5" was included in the retailer's upcoming software list for PlayStation 4.

The title has not even been officially confirmed yet, which makes the leaked release date all the more exciting. According to the listing, "Far Cry 5" is due to arrive on Nov. 26, 2017. However, it is important to note that online retailers usually make use of placeholder dates, which means a November release could be baseless.

But even if the date is merely a placeholder, the listing may have just confirmed that "Far Cry 5" is in development. Moreover, the publication contacted a local GameStop retailer to ask about the SKU code that came with the title. The employee apparently confirmed the listing.

SG Gaming Info reached out to Ubisoft for comment, but the company remained evasive. "We don't comment on rumour or speculation I'm afraid," their reply stated.

The most recent installment in the "Far Cry" series was last year's "Far Cry Primal." Before that, "Far Cry 4" was released in 2014. And while the prospect of another "Far Cry" game is certainly thrilling, there may be no truth to the speculation.

Back in September 2016, Ubisoft's Tommy François spoke to IGN about the possibility of another "Far Cry" game.

"I'll tell you what. We believe Alpha for these games needs to be one year before release. We're trying to achieve that," he said. "That's super f****** blunt, I don't even know if I'm allowed to say this. This is the goal we're going for: Alpha one year before, more quality, more polish."

"So if this means biting the [bullet] and not having an 'Assassin's game,' or a 'Far Cry' [in 2017]," he continued.

Since nothing has been confirmed yet, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.