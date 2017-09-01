'Far Cry 5' Release Date, News: Gameplay Footage Showcases Vehicles as Weapons

Facebook/farcry 'Far Cry 5' will be released in 2018.

Ubisoft has released an extended gameplay walkthrough video of their upcoming title, "Far Cry 5." The preview shows off the different vehicles players can utilize in the game.

Set in Hope County, Montana, players take control of a rookie deputy who must do everything to stop The Project at Eden's Gate, a destructive cult led by The Father.

"The cult is stealing supplies and kidnapping people, using them to prepare for a doomsday that's really just around the corner," scriptwriter Marri Knadle said in the walkthrough.

Knadle, along with associate producer Philippe Fournier, showed gameplay footage of the deputy going for a tractor to use against the cult. Controlled by Fournier, the deputy boards the tractor and takes out one member of the cult with the vehicle before shooting another one. The rest of the members flee and scatter. The deputy also leaves the scene before anyone else can get there.

Apart from the tractor, the gameplay video also showcases other vehicles such as a big rig and a plane. But taking to the skies does not necessarily mean the player is safe—as shown in the clip—since the cult also has planes in their arsenal.

"In 'Far Cry 5,' we want to give you tools that feel like they'd belong in Montana in your fight against a doomsday cult," Fournier said of the decision to include such vehicles.

The gameplay footage also found the deputy with a mutt named Boomer, who can think for himself and will do things for the player without being told. He comes in particularly handy when battling enemies, and he can also detect unseen threats from afar.

"Boomer is just one of the many allies you can recruit using our For Hire system," Fournier said. "Each of them has special abilities, and it's up to you to select which companion to bring along for the ride, whether you're just exploring the open world or fighting cultists head on in a specific location."

There are also a variety of weapons players can choose from, and they can even personalize them to their liking by adding customizations.

"Far Cry 5" is now available for pre-order. It will be released on Feb. 27, 2018 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Watch the extended gameplay walkthrough below: