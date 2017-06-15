'Far Cry 5' Releases Epic New Gameplay Trailer Featuring All-New Recruitment System

After a tedious amount of waiting, "Far Cry 5" has finally made an appearance at the E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo). It has been three years since Ubisoft released "Far Cry 4" and fans have been waiting for quite some time for a follow-up to the main series story.

Ubisoft"Far Cry 5" follows the story of a sheriff's deputy as he struggles to free the town of Hope County from the clutches of a cult led by Joseph Seed.

At the E3, Ubisoft released the trailer for "Far Cry 5," detailing what the fans can expect from the game. The trailer features the non-player characters, each representing the new recruitment system of the game. Grace Armstrong represents the "gun for hire," a dog named Boomer represents "fangs for hire," and co-op represents the "friends for hire."

This recruitment system is somewhat similar to the buddy system introduced in "Far Cry 2." The recruitment feature of guns for hire allows players to "recruit" the locals to join their cause, and each recruited character has its own unique characteristic. The fangs for hire, on the other hand, was first introduced in "Far Cry: Primal" wherein the players can tame the local wildlife. Through the friends for hire, the players can partner with a friend who can assist them in the campaign. The players will be able to command their recruits, including the animals in the game.

In "Far Cry 5," players will take on the role of a sheriff's deputy who is sent to the fictional town of Hope County in order to arrest a preacher named Joseph Seed. There, they find out that the town has been taken over by Seed and his cult, Eden's Gate.

The new "Far Cry" game looks very promising and equally entertaining if not better than its predecessors. It will be released on Feb. 27, 2018 on the Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC, The Verge reports. Fans of the series can also pre-order the game's Standard, Deluxe or Gold Editions.