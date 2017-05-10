'Far Cry 5' Rumors: New Game May Be Set in Montana but Western Theme Still Uncertain

Rumors are hinting that "Far Cry 5" will come out later this year, and new details regarding its setting may be known already.

Ubisoft'Far Cry 5' is rumored to feature a different setting from 'Far Cry 4' (shown)

For those who may have missed it, a report from the Great Falls Tribune that came out last week revealed that members of a film crew had made their way to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana to shoot footage that "will be used for promotion" of a video game.

Producer Jeff Guillot then talked a bit about the project, sharing that it is a "sequel to an existing global franchise."

It was also revealed in the report that the video game in question is set to be released in September.

Given the setting, the revelation that it is a sequel, the timing of when this footage was being filmed and that the game itself is due out in September, many fans reached the conclusion that whatever it was that was being shot will be for "Red Dead Redemption 2."

At least that seemed like a plausible conclusion at the time, but new details have emerged and put forth the possibility that the footage is not for "Red Dead Redemption 2" and is instead for "Far Cry 5."

Several gamers over on NeoGAF discussed the possibility that the unnamed game in the aforementioned report was "Red Dead Redemption 2" and there were also those who remained unconvinced that this was the case.

Over the course of the discussion, the next "Far Cry" game got thrown into the mix of possibilities and that was when Kotaku's Jason Schreier commented, "you guys are good!," seemingly acknowledging those bits of speculation.

Schreier then took to Twitter to clarify that from what he's heard, the new "Far Cry" game will indeed be set in Montana, but the Western theme has apparently not been mentioned.

The potentially good news for fans here is that if "Far Cry 5" really is coming out in September, then it should be made official sometime soon.