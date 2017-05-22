'Far Cry 5' Rumors: Possible Leak Points to Modern Day Setting With Cult-Centric Storyline

The recent confirmation of "Far Cry 5" gave fans of the franchise a great reason to be excited, though it also brought up more questions surrounding this mysterious title.

When rumors about this game first started swirling around, some of them hinted that this next installment of the series would be a kind of Western-style offering.

Those rumors are continuing to make the rounds online, though it is worth noting that the Western theme is far from being confirmed.

Kotaku's Jason Schreier even shared on Twitter that he has heard nothing about the next "Far Cry" game being a Western, but he did add that it would be set in Montana.

To be fair, it is easy to associate the sprawling Montana setting with a Western-themed game. However, a new supposed leak is hinting at something different.

Over on Reddit, a new post from "FarCry5-throwaway" attempts to shed some light on what "Far Cry 5" may really be about.

The Redditor claims to have been part of a focus group that happened to be chosen for a screening of a new Ubisoft game, with that being the "Far Cry" sequel in question.

Later on in the post, the Redditor shares that the game is indeed set in present day Montana and cult members will be populating this particular setting.

The cult members will apparently become the player's enemies, and to combat them, there may be modern weapons also in the game.

There were apparently no mentions of a multiplayer as well, as the presenters were said to be focused on highlighting the game's campaign.

If developers really are not going for that Western theme, then what the Redditor has described may be a possibility for the sequel, though confirmation is obviously lacking at this point.

New details about "Far Cry 5" are expected to be shared soon, however, and developers may even reveal more about this game during the Electronic Entertainment Expo.