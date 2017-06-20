'Far Cry 5' Update: Say Goodbye to the Mini Map Feature

A big change is coming to the worlds of "Far Cry" and "Assassin's Creed." Just recently, Ubisoft has announced that they would be ditching one feature that they have relied so much on in the past few years: mini maps. According to the people at Ubisoft, the newest games on their roster, "Far Cry 5" and "Assassin's Creed: Origins," will not be including the mini map feature that their predecessors used.

Ubisoft"Far Cry 5" follows the story of a sheriff's deputy as he struggles to free the town of Hope County from the clutches of a cult led by Joseph Seed.

Now, how will this big change affect the two games? Well, for starters, this means that players would have to rely on their own natural instinct when navigating the open-world game, making the whole experience more realistic than ever. Players can now just turn their focus towards playing the game without getting distracted by the mini maps on the screen. Lastly, this is also Ubisoft's own way of decluttering their biggest game franchises.

The "Assassin's Creed" and "Far Cry" games have become quite known for being heavily cluttered, and while players do like it when a game offers them lots of things to do, mini maps have become the tool that shoves all those content and activities down the players throats.

Furthermore, Ubisoft has also decided to remove the radio tower feature in "Far Cry 5." Instead, players of the game would need to use their binoculars to locate their targets. For "Assassin's Creed: Origins," the flying eagle feature will help players get the lay of the land.

However, what Ubisoft did not clarify is if there will be an option to enable the mini maps or if the feature will be non-existent in the games. Since "Assassin's Creed: Origins" will be released on Oct. 27 and "Far Cry 5" on Feb. 27 next year, more changes can be made to the games, and sadly, there is nothing to do but wait for further announcements.