'Fargo' News: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Talks About Her Character Nikki

One of "Fargo" season 3's most interesting characters is that of actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Nikki. In the series, she is a sparkling ex-convict who dreams of having a bright future with her parole officer and boyfriend, Ray. Over the course of the story, Nikki has begun to influence Ray, causing him to commit criminal acts in the name of love.

In a recent interview with TIME, Winstead talked about her role in the series and her relationship with Ray. According to her, Nikki's love for Ray is completely genuine, and that is what lets her better portray her sweet, bubbly and optimistic femme fatale character.

Fans of the series know that despite her dark past and everything that she has been through, Nikki remains hopeful about life and looks at the future as a wonderful thing.

When asked on what makes her character different from the other people in "Fargo," the actress said Nikki stands apart from typical female characters in the series because of her optimism. She said she once thought Nikki was a bit similar to Peggy, played by Kirsten Dunst, but after playing her character, she learned she wasn't. "Once I started playing her and I brought all the elements of who she is together, she became so her own person," she said.

Winstead also went on to reveal that she does not really know how to play bridge, despite looking like a pro in the series. She shared that she had to watch a bridge tournament before she started shooting for "Fargo," but she never understood the game. However, she said she's an actress so she needs to pretend like she knows what she is doing.

The actress also talked about Nikki and Gloria, who are said to represent the dark and the light this season. She said in some ways, Gloria seems to be the light because she does not do bad things like Nikki does. But in another way, Nikki is the light because of her optimistic spirit. Winstead said it is interesting that both Nikki and Gloria represent the light and the dark for different reasons.

